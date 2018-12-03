Adkinson obit

Danny R. Adkinson, age 66 of Fountain, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on August 17, 1952 to the late Homer and Marie (Boutwell) Adkinson in Hartford, AL.

Danny has been a lifelong resident of the Bay County area and he also served in the United States Army.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Arianna Wolfe and Olivia McCoy, one sister, Rachel Andrews.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Sheila (Strickland) Adkinson of Fountain, FL, three daughters, Jennifer Mathis of St. Augustine, FL, Jessica Wolfe and husband Jimmy Brown of Lyndon, TN, Heather Terry and husband Trevor of Chilhowee, MO, four brothers, Larry Adkinson of Eufaula, FL, David Adkinson of Panama City, FL, Homer Adkinson of Panama City, FL, Johnny Adkinson of Panama City, FL, three sisters, Kathy Davis of Panama City, FL, Brenda Anderson of Bonifay, FL, Annette Hughes of Commerce, GA, five grandchildren, Taylor Lewis, Evan Bryant, Justin Wolfe, Angelique McCoy, Emilia Freeman.

The family will hold a Memorial Service to Honor Danny’s life at a later date. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

