Spivey obit

On December 1, 2018, Joseph C. “Junior” Spivey went home to be with his Lord at the age of 91.

Jr. Spivey, as he was known in this community, was a businessman, a community servant and a friend to a host of people in this area.

He was an insurance salesman for over 50 years, he served as PTA President at Kate Smith Elementary in the 1960’s under Principal Phillip Rountree. He served on the Chipley Housing Authority board for years, served 9 and ½ years on the Washington County Hospital Board during the time of the construction of the new Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

He served his church, Grace Assembly of God in many capacities over the years. He was a Deacon, a Sunday School Teacher, a Youth Leader, a member of Men’s Fellowship, a Choir Member, Song Leader, Guitar Musician and a loving attendee to his church until God called him home.

He was a loving, caring husband to his wife, Geraldine, for the past 66 years. He was the father of two children, a daughter, Maxine Weber and husband George, a son, J.C. Spivey II and his wife Peggy. Two grandchildren, Ashley White and husband Daryl, grandson, Justin Spivey and two great grandchildren, Jacob and Liam Spivey. He is also survived by two sisters, Minnie Collins from Chipley, Mary Harrison from Missouri and one brother, James Spivey of Chipley.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Grace Assembly of God from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Grace Assembly with Reverend Dallas Pettis and Reverend Juno Douglas officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

