Coates obit

Ms. Dorothy Coates, 79 of Sneads, Florida, formerly of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away, Friday, November 30, 2018.

Ms. Dorothy was born in Lawtey, FL, on November 18, 1939 to the late Ocie and Edna Bright Taylor. Beloved mother and grandmother, Ms. Dorothy was a certified nursing assistant working in the medical field for many years.

A Home-going service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Pearson officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by two daughters Brenda Picerno, Donna Petrov and one brother-in-law, Charles Thompson.

Survived by four children Howard (Cheri) Coates, Wellington, FL, Michael (Linda) Coates, Mt. Holly, NC, Bobby (Anna) Coates, Minooka, IL, Rebecca ‘Becky” Staer, Sneads, FL; son-in-law Carl Picerno, Palm Beach, FL; one sister Judy Thompson, Richmond, VA; sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.