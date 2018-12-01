VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets evened their season record at 1-1 Friday night defeating the Bozeman Bucks 62-34 at Bozeman High School.

Vernon was led in scoring by Maurice Hargrove with 17 points. Wayne Potter scored 9 points for Vernon with Caeden McDonald and Christian Proctor scoring 8 points each. K’Wan Powell added 7 points; Austin Angerbrandt scored 5 points; Brandon Hargrove scored 4 points and Keane Neal and Nathan Harcus scored 2 points each.

Vernon will host Graceville Tuesday night at Vernon with game time for the Junior Varsity tipping off at 5:30.

Vernon’s Junior Varsity also defeated Bozeman’s Junior Varsity to earn their second win of the season against no defeats.