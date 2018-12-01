Traffic stop results in meth arrest

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay woman is charged with drug possession following a November 28 traffic stop.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop on Highway 79 just north of Steverson Road shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday and made contact with the driver, Frieda E. Curry, 39, of Bonifay.

Dispatch advised the vehicle’s tag was expired, and a subsequent search resulted in the discovery of a bag containing methamphetamine and a glass pipe that had methamphetamine residue.

Curry was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, and cited with a non-moving traffic violation.