One arrested for intent to distribute meth

A search warrant conducted Friday, November 30 resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay woman on felony drug charges.

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant around 7 a.m. at a camper on the property located at 1623 Highway 177-A.

Investigators made entry into the residence and discovered 55-year-old Angela R. Mott attempting to crawl under her bed.

Mott was detained while the search warrant was executed, during which time investigators located methamphetamine in various forms, including crystal meth (“ice”) and homemade methamphetamine (“shake and bake”).

Investigators also located inside the residence listed chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Mott was arrested and transported to the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of listed chemicals to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.