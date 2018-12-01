Congressman Dunn’s statement on President George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) released the following statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush:

“Our nation grieves today for the entire Bush family with the loss of President George H.W. Bush. From Naval aviator, to congressman, ambassador, CIA Director, Vice President, and President of the United States, George H.W. Bush dedicated his life to humbly serving our country. In every aspect of his life, he worked to create a kind and greater nation.

“We should all strive to live like George H.W. Bush. He put it best in saying, ‘be bold in your caring, be bold in your dreaming and above all else, always do your best.’ Fair winds and following seas – may he rest in peace.”