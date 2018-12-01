Citizen complaint leads to drug arrest

Matthew Alan Bailey

HOLMES COUNTY – A call from a concerned citizen on November 29 resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay man for methamphetamine possession.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday to a report of an intoxicated pedestrian in the 2200 block of Highway 177-A.

Upon arrival, the deputy observed a subject who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at a local business. The deputy was able to rouse the subject, identified as 36-year-old Matthew Alan Bailey of Bonifay and further observed Bailey to appear to be under the influence of narcotics.

Bailey was arrested after a vial containing methamphetamine was located in the vehicle’s sunglass holder.

He is currently being held in the Holmes County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

