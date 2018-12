The Chipley Tigers fell to the Cottondale Hornets 61-56 in boys basketball Friday night in Chipley. The Chipley JV won their game against the Hornets 70-25.

Scoring for Chipley were: Tyrell Blackmon 9, Z. Potter 5, Andrew Lawton 7, Isaac Berry 12, Jackson Swearingen 14, Jordan Boston 8, Koltin Cox 1.

Scoring for Cottondale were: T. Bryant 1, D. Garrett 15, J. Galindo 4, N. Barnes 22, D. Hudson 15, Henderson 4.