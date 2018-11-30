Two arrested on drug charges

Two women were arrested in unrelated drug cases in Washington County over the past few days.

On November 22, at approximately 2 am, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a physical disturbance call on Lindsay Lane in Chipley. While speaking with the alleged victim, who was identified as 43-year-old Teresa Ann Barrentine, the deputy was taken to a bedroom where the incident had occurred. Once in the bedroom, the deputy noticed a bowl on the dresser that contained methamphetamine.

Deputies were then granted consent to search the area and located a hypodermic needle and a spoon that tested positive for methamphetamine in a dresser drawer.

Barrentine was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On November 26, a WCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop just after 8 pm on Pate Pond Road, for speeding. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kimbre Riser, 22, of Panama City, was determined to have a suspended drivers license at the time of the stop. The deputy became concerned after the driver exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

A search of the vehicle resulted in oxycodone, a controlled substance prescription medication, being located in an Advil bottle.

Riser was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.