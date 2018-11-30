Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction activities. Debris removal and disposal services across Northwest Florida continue. Traffic flaggers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. Motorists and pedestrian traffic are reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Resurfacing from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge- There will be intermittent, eastbound lane restrictions Monday, Dec. 3 as crews continue paving operations.

Washington County:

Interstate 10 Resurfacing from the Holmes County Line to east of S.R. 77 – Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 7 as crews continue paving operations.

U.S. 90 Roadway Testing over Holmes Creek- Traffic on U.S. 90 over Holmes Creek at the Holmes/Washington County line will be reduced to one lane from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 14 as crews perform soil testing operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.