Statewide coalition encourages Floridians to be proactive about driving skills

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Safe Mobility for Life Program and Coalition invites all Floridians to participate in the national Older Driver Safety Awareness Week beginning Monday, December 3 through Friday, December 7.

The American Occupational Therapy Association established the national Older Driver Safety Awareness Week campaign to promote the importance of knowing how to drive safely longer and how to remain active and independent long after transitioning from driving.

Florida has more residents over the age of 65 than under the age of 18, as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau. With over 70 percent of Floridians who participated in Florida’s 2017 Aging Road User Survey relaying that driving is central to their independence, it is important to ensure drivers know what resources are available to them to keep them safe and mobile for life. That is why the Safe Mobility for Life Coalition provides information and materials to help Floridians understand the impact that aging has on driving, learn how to be proactive about safe driving skills, and plan for a safe transition from driving.

Throughout the week, the Safe Mobility for Life Coalition will be conducting and supporting events across the state to observe this national campaign. This includes the You Hold the Keys workshops, where attendees can learn tips and information on how to stay safe and mobile, CarFit which offers drivers an opportunity to learn how to maintain comfort and safety in their own vehicle, as well AAA’s Mature Driver Improvement Course and AARP’s Smart Driver Course which can potentially provide an insurance discount once completed. We will also be launching a quarterly e-newsletter that contains news and information to help Floridians learn more about the keys to achieve safe mobility for life.

To sign up for the e-newsletter, or for more information on the community events and available free resources to support Safe Mobility for Life Coalition’s Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, visit SafeMobilityFL.com/ODSAW2018.htm.