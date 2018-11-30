Riley obit

Coach George E. Riley, 87, of Marianna, FL, died Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at his residence in Marianna, Fl.

George Edward Riley was the youngest son of Vernon and Nora Dyess Riley of Echo, Alabama. He was pre-deceased by his parents and a brother, Leonard Riley; a sister, Annette Riley Vinson and also pre-deceased by his loving wife, Virginia MacLaren Riley.

George grew up in Echo, Alabama. After graduating High School, he enrolled in Troy State University. Upon graduation from Troy, he joined the United States Army. Once he had served two years in the army, George moved to Marianna, Florida, where he began employment at Mariana High School as a math teacher. He also became head coach of the Marianna Bulldog football team and later the assistant principal.

After teaching and coaching for several years, George left the classroom and went to work at the Jackson County School Board Office. Near the end of his career, George was appointed to serve out the term of the retiring superintendent of schools and upon his own retirement, he retired as Jackson County School Superintendent.

George is survived by his four children, daughter, Robbin Riley Wells; two sons, Rick Riley and Larry Ingle; daughter, Toni Grenfell; six grandchildren, Heidi Donato, Terry West, Gina Walsingham Crutchfield, Dee Dee Goodson, Georgeann Adkison, and Stacey King; sixteen great-grand children, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be Monday, December 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church in Marianna, Florida with Rev. Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. A private family Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Visitation will be Monday, December 3, 2018, beginning at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Marianna.