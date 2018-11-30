Purnell obit

Mary Louise Purnell, age 87, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at North West Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, FL. She was born on August 19, 1931, in Frankville, FL, to the late Grover and Alberta Batley Everett.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Cynthia Purnell Maddox; and her sisters: Betty Sue, and Dora Pearl Braun.

She is survived by her husband, John Purnell; sons: John Keith Purnell and wife, Sheryl, of Cape Coral, FL, and Grover Purnell and wife, Marie, of Daphne, AL; her daughter, Sandra Purnell Jimenez and husband, David, of Bellville, IL; seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at 2:00 P.M., at First Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Visitation will be held from one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL.

