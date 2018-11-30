Operation Blue Devil Food & Toys for Bay County Girls and Boys

The Holmes County High School’s JROTC Department is collecting food, toys, and more for Food4Kidz.org of Bay County and Salvage Christmas of Bay County now thru December 14th to benefit victims of Hurricane Michael. The JROTC Department is also partnering with the HCHS BETA Club to collect new and used toys and clothing, bedding items, and bath items for the Jackson County Health Department in Marianna. Donations may be placed in collection boxes located at the HCHS Front Desk, Bonifay Library, and/or Bonifay Health Department. Cadets will also collect items in-person at Piggly Wiggly and other grocery stores in Bonifay and Chipley on Saturday, December 8th from 8am to 12-noon. Both programs are also collecting paper products, hygiene items, and household cleaners. The Battalion’s goal this year is 11,000 items. However, if the Battalion exceeds 12,000 items the HCHS Assistant Principal, Medea Callahan, will dye her hair purple during the week of Semester Exams.

Food products must be non-perishable items such as canned goods and/or dried goods in bags or boxes. No fresh fruits or vegetables, loaves of bread, bagged potato chips, or refrigerated/frozen items please. Toys may be new or used as long as the items are clean and serviceable. Examples of paper products include paper plates, napkins, plastic utensils, paper towels, and toilet paper. Examples of hygiene and household cleaner items include soap, shampoo, diapers, shaving cream, razors, tooth brushes, toothpaste, deodorant, chlorine bleach, etc. Bath, bedding, and clothing items must be clean and serviceable. Clothing must also have its original label indicating the size of the item.

Operation Food & Toys for Bay County Girls and Boys is part of the Cadets’ annual Service Learning Project which gives back to the community by supporting a catastrophic event. The project helps Cadets learn the value of social responsibility and good citizenship, develop habits of teamwork and personal courage, learn about banking systems, as well as improve their public speaking skills.

Please show your support to victims of Hurricane Michael in Bay and Jackson Counties by donating no later than December 14th! For more information contact the Holmes County High School JROTC department via email at Gregory.Cole@hdsb.org, or call (850) 547-9000 ext. 2129.