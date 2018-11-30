News from Chipola

CHIPOLA COLLEGE MEMORIAL TREE PROJECT

MARIANNA—Hurricane Michael forever changed the landscape of Chipola College. The 130-acre campus, once known for moss-draped oaks, towering pines and beautiful hickory and gum trees, now has only a few small trees scattered across campus.

Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons is committed to bringing trees back to the campus with the Chipola Memorial Tree Project. Alumni and friends of the college who would like to help with the project, may make tax-deductible donations in any amount to the Chipola College Foundation. For a gift of $225, donors may purchase a 12-15 foot tree with a plaque in memory, or in honor of, a person or group.

Dr. David Hilton, Dean of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, is advising on the project along with science professor Dr. Santine Cuccio. Barry Stafford, County Forester with the Jackson County Forest Service will be on campus Jan. 17 to assist with planting some of the trees.

Checks may be delivered in person, or mailed to: Chipola College Foundation, 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL, 32446.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/foundation or phone 718-2478.

FIRST GENERATION SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola Foundation is accepting applications for the First Generation in College Scholarship for the Spring 2019 semester. Several partial scholarships may be awarded.

Completed applications must be received in the Foundation by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

Students must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) and have been determined to be Pell eligible and still have an unmet financial need in order to apply. Current Chipola students must have a 2.0 college GPA. New students must have a 2.0 high school GPA.

The scholarship is available to Florida residents who enroll as undergraduate, degree-seeking students for a minimum of six hours per term. Students must demonstrate financial need and must come from a family where neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree.

Students must submit a personal letter and an application with all required items by Dec. 4.

Call 850-718-2404.

FLORIDA BLUE ALLIED HEALTH SCHOLARSHIP AVAILABLE AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Foundation is now accepting applications for the Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship with a deadline of Dec. 4.

Approximately 10 partial $1,000 scholarships will be awarded in the Spring 2019 semester. The need-based scholarship is available to Florida residents enrolled in a community college in one of the following eligible programs: Nursing Assistant, Practical Nurse, Associate Degree Nurse, Baccalaureate Degree Nurse, Emergency Medical Technician or Paramedic.

Applicants must have applied for Federal Pell Grant (FAFSA) to qualify. The Scholarship application, personal letter and transcripts must be submitted to the Foundation Office by Dec. 4. Application files must be complete.

Students entering college in Spring 2019 must have a 2.0 GPA at high school graduation or have earned a GED. Students previously enrolled in college must have both a cumulative and semester GPA of 2.0. High school transcripts must be submitted if Fall 2018 is the first semester of college enrollment. College transcripts must be submitted if the applicant has earned more than 24 college credit hours. If less than 24 hours have been earned, submit both high school and college transcripts. Unofficial Chipola transcripts are available online at www.mychipola.edu.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/foundation or contact the Foundation Office at 718-2445.

CHIPOLA NURSING GRADUATES—Nineteen students recently completed the Associate Degree Nursing program at Chipola College. Graduates are now qualified to take the state certification examination to become Registered Nurses. Pictured from left, are: (seated) Abby Golden of Blountstown, Miranda Coulliette of Panama City, Shelbi Smith of Chipley, Kimberly Johnson of Sneads, Michelle Robinson of Sneads, Keionna Mitchell of Marianna, Faith Pitts of Panama City, Laurie Murphree of Tallahassee, Hannah Redmond of Marianna, (standing) Joshua Segers of Blountstown, Silas Swint of Chipley, Elizabeth Gibson of Marianna, Sarah McDaniel of Chipley, Bon Clarke of Tallahassee, Heath Anderson of Panama City, Terri Jensen of Bonifay, Shanearia James of Noma, Wesley Stephens of Bascom and Andrew James of Marianna.

LANIER IS CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH—Kelly Lanier is Chipola College’s Career Employee for November. Kelly Lanier serves as a Senior Distributed Systems Technician in the Information Systems Department and has worked at the college since 2008.