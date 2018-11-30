Holmes obit

Mrs. Pamela Rene (Yates) Holmes, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on November 26, 2018 in the Methodist Health Care Hospital of Olive Branch, Mississippi. She was 54 years old.

Pamela was born on October 23, 1964 to the late Willie and Annie (Gray) Yates in Chipley, Florida. Being raised in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a faithful and persistent Christian until her untimely demise. Pamela was educated in the Public-School System of Washington County, Florida graduating from Chipley High School later attending the Washington-Holmes Technical Center of Chipley, Florida, where she received her LPN certification.

One of the memorable moments in her life was when she was united in Holy Matrimony to John Homes, Jr. in 1990. Together, John and Pamela reared 10 children in a loving and God-fearing home. Throughout the years of their marriage, they became successful business owners operating multiple business. They served the tri-county area through the businesses of: Holmes Taxi Service, Homes Tree & Firewood Services, Everything Must Go Antique Store, and the delicious Heavenly Delights Ice Cream Truck. Pamela was very proud of all her business and accomplishments; teaching her children and grandchildren how to be successful in the world.

She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband of 27 years: John Holmes, Jr. of Chipley, Florida; five (5) daughters: April Andrews of Vernon, Florida, Alice Holmes, Rosalind Holmes, Oceana Holmes, all of Chipley, Florida, and Paige Holmes of Marianna, Florida; five (5) sons: Brandon Yates (Brianna) of Jacksonville, Florida, CPT. Trey Baker (Amber) of Hawaii, John Holmes, III of Kansas, Benjamin Holmes and Clinton Holmes, both of Chipley, Florida; 19 grandchildren; seven (7) sisters: Gwendolyn Robinson-Rouse, Antonite Robinson-Peak (Phillip), both of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Loraine Walker of Sacramento, California, Cynthia Ward (Willie) of Panama City, Florida, Rosalind Crolle (Walter) and Tisha Johnson-Pierre (Edouard), both of Jacksonville, Florida; seven (7) brothers: Tommy Kitterll (Sandy) of Miami, Florida, Eddie Clyde Robinson of Ft. Pierce, Florida, Norris Robinson of Sacramento, California, Wallas Yates (Shirley) and Steve Yates (Vera) both of Altamonte Springs, Florida; father-in-law: John Holmes, Sr. of Chipley, Florida; two (2) sisters-in-law, and two (2) brothers-in-law; two (2) aunts: Thyrnol Yates of Caryville, Florida and Kayola Johnson of Pt. St. Lucie, Florida; uncle: Joseph Gray of Lakeland, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Pamela’s Life will be held 1 PM CST, Tuesday, December 4, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries of Chipley, Florida with pastor, Supt. David Woods, Jr., and Rev. Leonard Blount, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Northside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-7 PM CST, Monday December 3, 2018 in the Chapel of Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services at the church on Tuesday.