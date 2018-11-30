Henry obit

Mary E. Henry, 86 of Bonifay, Florida, died on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Sunday, March 27, 1932 in Houston County, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Clarence M. Jones and the late Noma Lee Hayborn Jones.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Robert F. Henry, Jr. and a daughter Ida Ann Henry.

Surviving are son, Robert Henry and wife Teri of Panama City, FL, daughter, Sandy Spear and husband Randy of Bonifay, FL, brother, Matt Jones and wife Lucy of Bonifay, FL; 4 grandchildren: Meg Spear Taylor (Luke) of Bonifay, FL, Eric Spear of Bonifay, FL, Buck Henry (Cari) of Panama City, FL, and Shelby Henry Huffman (Chuck) of Panama City, FL; 10 great grandchildren: Eli, Abram, Lilly and Nathaniel Taylor of Bonifay, FL, Cash and Collins Henry of Panama City, FL, Charlie, Calvin and Cooper Huffman of Panama City, FL, and Scout Davidson of Panama City, FL, niece Jodie Jones of Dothan, AL, and nephew Larry Jones of Kansas.

A funeral service was held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment followed in Bonifay Cemetery, Bonifay, FL, with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at First Baptist Church .

In remembrance of Mary Henry, those who wish, may make contributions to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital Foundation or First Baptist Church.