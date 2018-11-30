French obit

Mr. Robert Martin French, 62 of Vernon, Florida, died on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Born Sunday, October 21, 1956 in Fernandina Beach, Florida, he was the son of the late Remus French.

Surviving is his mother, Carol Lewis French of Chipley, FL, son, Scott French of Columbia, AL, daughters, Elizabeth French of Vernon, FL, Utoka French of Grandridge, FL, Lavitra French and Cassady Owens of Fountain, FL, sister, Marcia Jernigan of Bonifay, FL; 14 grand children.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.