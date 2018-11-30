Dunn joins southeast members in call for agricultural disaster funding

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) joined with members representing areas across the southeast in advocating for adequate agricultural disaster funding in the wake of Hurricanes Michael and Florence. A bipartisan coalition of 28 members from Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia wrote to Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi urging House action on agricultural assistance by the end of the year.

“I’ve visited countless agriculture producers across the Second District and listened as they described the absolute devastation their operations suffered, and it’s clear that they need help. We will continue to make our case until their needs are met,” said Dr. Dunn.

In a letter to House leadership the members wrote, “losses from these storms were particularly painful as the storms arrived late in the growing season after extensive investment into this year’s crop. As this Congress comes to an end, farmers are attempting to secure the credit they need to put crops in the ground for next year. Further, with an increase in farm bankruptcies by 39% over the past two years, we are concerned that absent timely assistance for agriculture, many vulnerable farm families may not survive the economic circumstances that they face.”

Click here for the full text of the letter.