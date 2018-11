Chipley’s Lady Tigers defeated Baker in girls basketball in Chipley last night by a final score of 50-47.

Scoring for Chipley were: J. Hardgrove 2, S. Waters 6, C. Brown 12, V. Fowler 2, Jackson 20, M. Killings 8.

Scoring for Baker were: Izzy Cain 34, Iyain Fuller 5, Eryn Watson 8.