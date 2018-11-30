Alabama man arrested on multiple felony charges

An Alabama man, coming to Florida to work, is behind bars in Washington County after attempting to destroy multiple narcotics during a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on HWY 277 just south of Holmes Creek Road at approximately 9:30 pm, November 27th.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed a strong odor of marijuana and began to question the driver, Vincent Lambert II of Monroeville, AL.

When the deputies began to search Lambert, he attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended without further incident. A digital scale was found on Lambert during the search.

As deputies searched the vehicle, approximately 40 Xanax pills which were strewn throughout the vehicle. Lambert admitted to ripping multiple bags of narcotics in the attempt to hide or destroy the evidence as he was being pulled over. A further search of the vehicle led deputies to discovered cocaine and methamphetamine, in the console area, which had also been emptied from plastic bags. Marijuana was found in a bag inside of the console.

Lambert, who was driving without a valid drivers license, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, driving without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering or destroying evidence.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.