Whitfield obit

Willie Merle Lollie Whitfield, 79, of Grand Ridge passed away at her home on November 27, 2018 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

Ms. Whitfield enjoyed spending time with her family. She was known for her love of cooking and feeding her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents William (Bill) and Louise Cook Lollie.

Ms. Whitfield is survived by her son, Keith Whitfield (Carla) of Crawfordville, FL; daughter, Angela Edenfield (Wayne) of Grand Ridge, FL; 12 grandchildren: Brittany Whitfield, Cole Hewett, Zach Whitfield (Deanna), Wesley Whitfield (Megan), Cade Hewett, Hunter Whitfield, Jordan Loree, Blake Edenfield, Blaire Edenfield, Madison Loree, Noah Lassister, and Justin Crawford; six great grandchildren: Autumn Hewett, Serenity Wilson, Weston Whitfield, Brett Fisher, Jaxon Ridley and Zavery Ridley; four brothers: Mac Lollie, Billy Wayne Lollie (Lonie), Ronnie Lollie (Debbie) and Roger Lollie, all of Grand Ridge; two sisters: Jackie McCroan of Cypress and Lynda Harrell of Grand Ridge; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 1, 2018 @ 9 AM at Maddox Chapel, James and Sikes Funeral Home, Marianna. Funeral will follow @ 10 AM. Per family request the committal and interment will be private at Carpenter’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Emerald Coast Hospice. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is directing.