The Town of Wausau will hold its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 8, at 10 a.m. Santa will greet the children at the Possum Palace after the parade. Anyone wishing to enter the parade, please contact Town Hall at 850-638-1781.

Wausau Lodge #39 will host a pancake breakfast on Saturday, December 8, from 6 to 9 a.m. for a $5 donation.