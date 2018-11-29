TROY Sorrell College of Business achieves specialized accreditation

TROY — Troy University’s Sorrell College of Business has been accredited by the world’s leading institution for business schools.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, founded in 1916 and the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, is the largest business education network connecting students, educators and businesses worldwide.

“Achieving AACSB accreditation is the strongest validation of our commitment to making our students globally competitive not only today but for years to come,” said TROY Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. “This milestone signifies that our students, faculty, staff and alumni are committed to both excellence and continual improvement.”

AACSB Accreditation provides a framework of 15 international standards against which business schools around the world assess the quality of their educational services. These standards ensure continuous improvement and provide focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate, and drive impact. AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.

The process was the culmination of a multi-year – almost a decade long – effort to expand student opportunity, energize faculty and attract and retain quality students, said Sorrell College of Business Dean Dr. Judson Edwards, who has marshaled the accreditation efforts.

“This was a challenging yet rewarding process and I am extremely thankful for the guidance provided by the AACSB staff and peer volunteers,” Edwards said “By embracing the high standards required to earn initial business accreditation, we emerged a stronger business college, built upon a solid foundation of quality and culture of continuous improvement. Our faculty, staff, administration, advisory boards, alumni and university support divisions worked so hard for this recognition and I could not be happier for them.”

“This accreditation immediately adds significant value to a Sorrell College degree, for current students, alumni and future graduates,” said Dean Edwards. “Graduating from an AACSB-accredited institution makes our students more competitive in the job market because employers will know they have the required skills and knowledge to be successful in the global business environment.”

Edwards said it required a team effort that involved faculty, staff, alumni and students uniting to achieve the goal of accreditation.

“Troy University’s commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole,” said Stephanie Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer for AACSB. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s business leaders, and the addition of the Sorrell College of Businessto the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally.”