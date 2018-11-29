Search warrant results in one arrest

BONIFAY – A search warrant conducted Wednesday, November 28, resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay woman.

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant around 5:45 a.m. at 1621 Highway 177-A home of 45-year-old Tanya M. Brown.

During the search, investigators recovered several containers which held methamphetamine and methamphetamine residue, as well as several used syringes and other paraphernalia.

Brown was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.