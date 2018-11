The City of Chipley has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers on the north side of Jackson Avenue from 7th Street to Pecan Street.

Due to a water main break within your area we are issuing a “Precautionary Boil Water Notice.” This notice will begin onThursday, November 29th at 10:30 a.m.

This is only a precautionary measure being done until we can positively assure our customers that the water is safe. The City of Chipley apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and will be making every effort to return your water service to normal operation as soon as possible.

AS A PRECAUTION, WE ADVISE THAT ALL WATER USED FOR DRINKING, COOKING, MAKING ICE, BRUSHING TEETH OR WASHING DISHES BE BOILED. A ROLLING BOIL OF ONE MINUTE IS SUFFICIENT. AS AN ALTERNATIVE, BOTTLED WATER MAY BE USED.

THE WATER SYSTEM WILL BE COLLECTING SAMPLES IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE REPAIRS ARE MADE TO MAKE SURE NO CONTAMINANTS ENTERED THE SYSTEM DURING THE TIME THE WORK WAS BEING COMPLETED. THIS PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE BACTERIOLOGICAL SURVEY SHOWS THAT THE WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK.

YOU WILL BE NOTIFIED BY AN ORANGE DOOR KNOCKER WHEN THIS “PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE” HAS BEEN LIFTED.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 850-638-6346.