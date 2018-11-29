Holmes ranks in state’s top 4 counties for case clearance, decreased crime

HOLMES COUNTY – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report earlier this week, and statistics show Holmes County as having the fourth largest decrease in crime and the second largest overall clearance rate in the state.

The report is based on a trend comparison between crimes reported between January and June of 2018 and in the same time frame in 2017.

As an agency, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office saw a 41.3 percent decrease in the crime index.

Overall, Holmes County saw a 34.1 percent decrease, ranking the county 4th in the state behind Dixie County (49.4 percent), Union County (41.4), and Walton County (36). The statewide average was a crime rate decrease of 8 percent.

In regard to solving crimes, Holmes County had a clearance rate of 77 percent, ranking the county second in the state behind Union County, which had a clearance rate of 80.4 percent.

As an agency, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office had a clearance rate of 71.2 percent. The statewide average was 20 percent.

During the six-month time period reported, HCSO received more than 9,000 total calls for service. Of that number, 398 resulted in arrests, including 41 arrests that were burglary related and 110 drug arrests.

Sheriff John Tate says he is pleased with the downward crime trend.

“I am very proud of our agency and the men and women who work hard every day to reduce crime and make Holmes County a safer place to live,” said Sheriff’ Tate. “Our great working relationship with the community is one of the resources which helps make this possible. Going forward, we will continue to strive to make Holmes County a safe place to live and raise your family.”

To review this FDLE report, visit: fdle.state.fl.us/FSAC/UCR-Reports.aspx.