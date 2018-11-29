Cunningham obit

James Cunningham, age 80, passed from this life Thursday, November 29, 2018, at his home in Chipley, FL.

He was born in Cadiz, KY, on December 23, 1937, to Robert and Mary Bloomer Cunningham. James was employed, and retired, as a Toll Testman for both Bell South and AT&T. He also served in the Armed Forces as a member of the United States Army.

James is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Sidney Cunningham; and his sister, Sarah Wyatt.

He is survived by his loving wife, Paula Cunningham of Chipley, FL; daughter, Terra Carter of Chipley, FL; step-daughters: Kristin Clenney of Chipley, FL, and Gina Clenney of Chipley, FL; his step-sons: Patrick Clenney and wife, Casey, of Chipley, FL, and David Clenney and wife, Karen, of Dothan, AL; sister-in-law, Carol Davis of Chipley, FL; grandchildren: Courtney Copley, Raven Griffin, Aimee Carter, and Lyndsey Carter; step-grandchildren: Elizabeth Clenney, Xylon Clenney-Harmon, Jaiden Clenney, Jace Clenney, and John Clenney; and his great grandchild, Leonadella Griffin.

Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, December 3, 2018, First Baptist Church of Chipley, FL, with visitation held one hour prior. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted by the family; however, donations, in lieu of flowers, maybe sent to the First Baptist Church Building Fund. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.