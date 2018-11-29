BCM provides the perfect study break

With due dates for final papers and assignments drawing near, a study break including free coffee, live entertainment, and much laughter was exactly what students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville needed. On Tuesday, November 27, students gathered in the BCF Wellness Center for Java Night, an event hosted by the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) each semester.

Similar to a talent show, Java Night offers an unassuming place for students to exhibit their many talents and skills in front of a live audience of peers and close friends. In addition to all of the students that participated, Associate Professor of English Geoffrey Reiter quoted the children’s storybook, “Where the Wild Things Are,” from memory as his oldest daughter flipped through the pages for the audience. Assistant Professor of English Chris Dickinson also impressively recited five soulful sonnets from memory.

Student acts included an assortment of skilled musical performances, original poetry, spoken word, and one short comical concert. As BCF students warmed up with the delicious coffee that was provided, they laughed and sang along during many of the entertaining segments. After the event concluded by emcees Aaron Fugate and Gracie McLean, chatter began to fill the Wellness Center as students congratulated their friends on their performances. Many crowd-winning ideas are already in the works for the next Java Night event to be held in the upcoming spring semester.

For more information on upcoming student life events at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.