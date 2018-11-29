BCF prepares for Fall Graduation

The platform is being assembled and chairs are being positioned as The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville prepares for the fall 2018 commencement ceremony on December 7, at 10:00 a.m. in the BCF Wellness Center. Thirty-eight graduates who have completed all of the requirements for their college career will receive the rewards of their hard work, dedication, and long study hours as they walk across the stage and accept their degrees. It is truly a joyous occasion as family, friends, faculty, and staff celebrate each graduate and watch them flourish pursuing their professional and ministry goals.

Members of the fall 2018 graduating class are busy finalizing their plans for life after graduation. Several have decided to continue their education by attending seminary or pursuing a graduate degree, while others will begin serving in leadership positions in areas of business, ministry, missions, music, education, and psychology. Regardless of their destination after graduating, BCF graduates are committed to “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®.”

For more information about the fall 2018 commencement activities or the various degrees and programs offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.