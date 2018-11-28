Sellers obit

Mr. Herman Sellers, age 81, of Caryville, Florida, passed away November 26, 2018 at his home. He was born June 6, 1937 in Holmes County, Florida.

Mr. Sellers was preceded in death by his father, Joe Sellers, his mother, Alma Carnley and two sisters, Mae Bell Sellers and Blondell Sellers.

Mr. Sellers is survived by his wife of 35 years, Frances Sellers of Caryville, FL; two sons, H.D. Sellers of Fort Meade, FL and Matthew Crowder and wife Bridgett of Bonifay, FL; three daughters, Karen Brinkmyer and husband Curtis of Hubbard, IA, Kim Allen and husband Jeff of Lake Wales, FL, Deborah Fonder and husband Gene of Green Bay, WI; one brother, Harmon Sellers of Bonifay, FL; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Gainey, Rev. Tim Hall and Rev. Mike Browning officiating. Interment will follow in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Wednesday at Peel Funeral Home.