Rhodes obit

Alva Shaw Rhodes, 98, of Marianna died Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Jackson Hospital.

Born in Hillard, FL on August 5, 1920 to the late William A. and Mamie Higginbotham Shaw, Mrs. Rhodes had resided in Jackson County for the past 68 years. Mrs. Rhodes was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and retired from the State of Florida as a supervisor with the HRS.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, A. E. “Gene” Rhodes, Sr.; a son, John Allen Rhodes; a brother, W. A. “Bill” Shaw; a sister and brother-in- law, Mamie Shaw Roberts and husband Edgar.

Survivors include a son, A. E. “Gene” Rhodes. Jr. and wife June; granddaughters, Sandy Bramel and husband Mitch, Sylvia Rhodes; grandsons, Ethan Cooper and wife Janice; great granddaughters, Stacy Bramel Barb and husband Philip, Mallory and Kellcy Bramel; great great grandson, Nathan Barb; nieces, Kay Griffin and Susan Buttram; nephew, Steve Shaw and wife Pat.

Funeral services will be 11 am Friday, November 30, 2018 at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Roland Raybon officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 30, 2018 one hour prior to services at Trinity Baptist Church.

Mrs. Rhodes asked that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Florida Baptist Children’s Home, Trinity Baptist Church or the Charity of your choice.