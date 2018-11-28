Recipe books in at WCCOA

The Washington County Council on Aging has received their new recipe books, “Making Life Tastier.” This is a collection of recipes from people in and around our community, and many of the recipes have been passed down through many generations.

The book was compiled as a fundraiser, with the proceeds going toward programs and services offered by Washington County Council on Aging. The books are $10 each (cash, checks or money orders) and can be purchased at Washington County Council on Aging at 1348 South Boulevard in Chipley.

For more information, those interested may call 638-6216.