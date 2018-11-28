Coatney obit

Mr. Rodrick ‘Chip’ Cleveland Coatney, age 61, of Chipley, Florida passed away November 27, 2018. He was born December 2, 1956 in Panama City, Florida, to the late Bernice and Doris Shaw Coatney.

In addition to his parents, Chip was preceded in death by three brothers, Tinker Coatney, Tony Coatney and Jimmy Coatney and one sister, Carolyn Coatney.

Chip is survived by his wife, Phyllis Coatney of Chipley, Florida; two sons, Brandon Coatney of Chipley, FL and Cole Coatney and wife Allison of Chipley, FL; one daughter, Gayla Coatney of Panama City, FL; two grandchildren, Madelynn Coatney and Logan Coatney both of Chipley, FL; two sisters, Donna Ross and husband Joey of Vernon, FL and Lana Gilley of Vernon, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Liberty Church with Rev. Dennis Boyett officiating. Interment will follow in the Vernon City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday, November 30, at Peel Funeral Home Vernon Chapel.