Clark obit

Rosalie Ann Jones Clark, 88 of Marianna, Florida, passed away November 28, 2018 at her residence.

Ann was born March 24, 1930, in Brattleboro, Vermont, to Hugh and Berenice Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as four brothers and six sisters.

In 1947, Ann met and married the love of her life, Charles C. Clark. They made their home in Charles’ hometown, Marianna, Florida. They were married 71 years and raised three children.

Ann was a member of First Baptist Church for over 60 years. Prior to her declining health, she enjoyed participating in many activities there, especially W.M.U.

Throughout her life, Ann had a special place in her heart for the needy and touched the lives of many people in the community. She volunteered countless hours at the Budget Shop and later, Habitat for Humanity Thrift Store. She enjoyed her family, reading, sewing, shopping, her cats and helping the needy. Once her children were grown, she fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from the LPN program at Chipola College and worked at Jackson Hospital until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Charles C. Clark; her son, David Clark (Lisa) of Tallahassee; her daughters, Charleen Parker (Curtis) of Harpswell, Maine, and Betty J. Clark (Ron Holton) of Lake Seminole, Georgia; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 pm, November 30, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Jeff Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Covenant Hospice, Marianna, Florida, or First Baptist Church, Marianna, Florida.