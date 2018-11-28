BCF holds Honors Day and announces Student Preaching Award

For many students, the concluding weeks of each semester are stressful as final projects, papers, presentations, and exams are due. At The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, students can rest assured that they have been appropriately equipped to complete all of their assignments, which is just one-step closer to reaching their educational goals. On Monday, November 26, Senior Honors Day was held to celebrate the academic achievements of the thirty-eight students who will be graduating on December 7.

Before meeting in the BCF Wellness Center for the traditional Honors Day luncheon, friends and family members of the graduates gathered in the R.G. Lee Chapel for a special worship and recognition service. Activities included an inspirational time of praise and worship led by the seniors, recognition of those who had earned high GPA honors, the presentation of the senior class project, and a challenging message delivered by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. “The honor that is meaningful for a child of God comes from the hand of God and is given back to God,” stated Kinchen preaching from 1 Peter 5.

The final award of the day was the Presidential Excellence in Preaching Award presented by Dr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Kinchen. Each semester, seniors work diligently on a message in the preaching class in hopes of being selected as the recipient of the preaching award and the chance to preach in the R. G. Lee Chapel before their peers and faculty. Commended for his undeniable gift of preaching the Word of God, graduating senior Kyle Kilpatrick was given the prestigious honor this semester.

During chapel the following day, Kilpatrick shared from Colossians 1:9-12, focusing on “the marks of a maturing Christian,” which he described as being fruitful in every good work, increasing in the knowledge of God, being strengthened by God’s power, and giving thanks to God in all things. Kilpatrick raised the standard for future student preaching competitors and did an outstanding job proclaiming what the Lord put on his heart. Kilpatrick has accepted a fulltime position as the youth pastor at the Church on the Hill in Dundee, Fla.

Now that Senior Honors Day and Student Preaching have come and gone, all that is left on the calendar for these graduates is the fall 2018 commencement ceremony that will take place in the BCF Wellness Center at 10:00 a.m. on December 7. Upon receiving their degrees and flipping their tassels, several will go on to seminary or graduate programs, while others have already accepted leadership positions in areas of ministry, missions, music, education, business, and psychology.

For more information on Senior Honors Day or the graduation ceremony to be held on December 7 at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.