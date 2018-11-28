Anderson obit

James Matthew Anderson, age 31, passed from this life Friday, November 23, 2018.

He was born in Panama City, FL, on April 7, 1987, to James and Myrna Anderson.

Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert & Mary Williams, and Millard & Maggie Anderson; his uncle, Bobby Williams; and aunts: Aulene Turner, and Particia Whiddon.

He is survived by his parents, his brother, Mark Anderson; sister-in-law, Bambie Anderson; nephew, Jase Anderson; aunt, Joanne Williams; uncles: Jimmy Williams, Wayne Anderson, and Winnon Anderson; and many many cousins.

Matthew was loved by many friends and family. Matthew would help anyone that needed help. He loved to hunt deer, hog, and being out on the water. Matthew was the life of the party, and he never met a stranger. Matthew worked at the City of Panama City Beach, FL, for over 13 years. He loved his parents so much. He bought some property so he could take his dad and friends hunting, and so family and friends could go and enjoy, relax, and spend time together. Matthew never planned on leaving his parents, saying that he had it made. Mom was always cooking and cleaning his clothes. Matthew loved Mark, and was always picking on him. Just the other day, he said that his nephew, Jase, looked like his daddy, but Matthew wanted him to have his personality. He also said that Jase had his belly. Matthew was excited when he found out he was going to be an uncle. He bought a four-wheeler, and was going to fix it up for his nephew, Jase. He had plans on taking him fishing, hunting, and riding him around. He said that Jase was going to be his designated driver when got older. Matthew bought Jase lots of things. He was very excited about Jase. Mark got Matthew to listen to the song “Feed Jake,” and Matthew liked it so much that it was not long after that that Matthew went and got a dog, naming him Jake. Matthew loved Jake, and took him everywhere: hunting, and just riding on his gator, and Jake would sit there and enjoy the wind on his face. Matthew valued everyone’s friendship; he was there if you ever needed him, no questions asked. Matthew will be missed very much. He might be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts and memories.

Funeral Service will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Interment will be held at Gunlock Cemetery in Ebro, FL. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.