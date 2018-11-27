Special City meeting Nov. 29

The City of Chipley will hold a special meeting on Thursday, November 29, at 5 p.m.

Agenda items include:

1. Approval of Resolution No. 19-11 (Public Hearing) – Cleanwater State Revolving Fund Facility Plan

2. Approval of Resolution No. 19-12 – CDBG Section 504 Grievance Procedure

3. Approval of Resolution No. 19-13 – CDBG Procurement Policy

4. Approval of Resolution No. 19-14 – Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget Amendment

5. Approval of WIOA National Dislocated Worker Grants – CareerSource Chipola – Rose Adams

6. Approval of Florida Department of Environmental Protection Consent Order – OGC File No. 18-1093