Special City meeting Nov. 29

The City of Chipley will hold a special meeting on Thursday, November 29, at 5 p.m.
Agenda items include:
1. Approval of Resolution No. 19-11 (Public Hearing) – Cleanwater State Revolving Fund Facility Plan
2. Approval of Resolution No. 19-12 – CDBG Section 504 Grievance Procedure
3. Approval of Resolution No. 19-13 – CDBG Procurement Policy
4. Approval of Resolution No. 19-14 – Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Budget Amendment
5. Approval of WIOA National Dislocated Worker Grants – CareerSource Chipola – Rose Adams
6. Approval of Florida Department of Environmental Protection Consent Order – OGC File No. 18-1093