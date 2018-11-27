Nelson obit

Mrs. Keisha Dawn Nelson, age 40, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 26, 2018 at McGraw Center Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born May 31, 1978 in Dothan, Alabama.

Keisha is survived by her husband of 22 years, Chris Nelson of Bonifay, FL; three children, Christopher Nelson, Conner Nelson and Ella Nelson all of Bonifay, FL; her parents, Bobby and Vickie Fowler of Bascom, FL; her maternal grandmother, Bernice McDaniel of Bascom, FL; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Mitchell and Jan Nelson of Orange Beach, FL.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 30, 2018 at First Baptist Church Bonifay with Dr. Shelly Chandler and Rev. Mitchell Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Hickory Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at First Baptist Church Bonifay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to First Baptist Church Honduras Mission Trip, 311 North Waukesha Street, Bonifay, Florida 32425.