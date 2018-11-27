Herring obit

Raymond “Ray” D. Herring, age 72 of Chipley, passed from this life on November 22, 2018.

Ray was born on December 24, 1946 in Ocala, Florida, to James and Betty Herring, Jr. Ray’s family moved to Chipley in 1962. A graduate of Vernon High School, Class of 1965, Ray went on to serve his country in the United States Army and National Guard. He was recruited and played for the Army Baseball team; he was also an expert marksman and sharpshooter. Ray worked for the Washington County School Board Maintenance Department, retiring in 2008. Ray’s life centered on family, sports, fishing, and hunting; he was known as “Coach” to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Betty Herring, Jr. and beloved son, Shannon Ray Herring.

He is survived by his daughter, Laurie Ann Herring and husband, Brian Kellett of Panama City, Florida; son, J.R. Davis and wife, Holly, of Hawaii, daughter, Brenda Davis of Georgia; three brothers: Roy Herring and wife, Jackie; Donald Herring; James “Jim” Herring and wife Kathy of Chipley, Florida; grandchildren: Warren Gainey; Aidan and Zane Herring-Shook, Christin and Brandon Kellett; Tristan, Nathan, and Cody Herring, Ava and Ethan “EJ” Davis.

Graveside funeral service will be held 4 p.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Chipley, Florida, with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Arrangements under the direction of Obert Funeral Home.

Pallbearers asked to serve are Johnny Johnson, Stacey Hartzog, Joey Hartzog, Scott Harris, Matt Harris, Shawn Gainey, and Johnny Gainey.