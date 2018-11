Chipley’s Lady Tigers traveled to Vernon Monday for a basketball game against the Lady Jackets. The Lady Tigers were victorious by the final score of 58-31.

Scoring for Chipley were: Adriyanna Jackson 15, Victoria Fowler 3, Michaela Killings 9, Jabriya Hargrove 10, Hunter Thurman 5, Cami Brown 9, Anori Hixon 3, Anahi Martinez 4.

Scoring for Vernon were: S. Gill 10, Kar Coleman 6, Kel Coleman 12, S. Whetfield 1, J. Finklea 2.