Walters obit

William Donald Walters, age 84 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Washington Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on January 22, 1934 in Washington County to the late Roy G. and Lois (Wright) Walters.

Don has been a permanent resident of Washington County since 1987 when he moved from Louisiana. He is also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chipley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Frances (Palmer) Walters of Chipley, FL, two daughters, Sandra Walters and Linda Gammage, one very special grandchild, Mary Elizabeth Patrick, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church of Chipley with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 A.M. Memorialization will follow by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.

