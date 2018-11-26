Traffic stop ends in drug arrest

An early morning traffic stop on Wednesday ends in two arrests.

Just before 3 am, November 21, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 77 for a traffic infraction. As the deputy made contact with the driver, 42-year-old Serena Shipes of Vernon, marijuana was seen on the dash of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a bag of methamphetamine. A hypodermic needle and a glass pipe were also located in Shipes’ jacket pocket.

Shipes was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking, at which time a detention deputy located prescription pills concealed in the front of Shipes’ pants. Shipes is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

The passenger of the vehicle, 37-year-old William Chad McKeithen of Vernon, was also booked into the Washington County Jail on an outstanding violation of state probation.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.