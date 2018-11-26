Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrest

A report of a suspicious vehicle ended in the arrest of a Bonifay woman on felony drug charges last week.

Washington County Sheriff’s Communication Center received a call, late Wednesday night, regarding a vehicle sitting stationary for more than one hour on Pleasant Hill Road.

As WCSO deputies responded to the area, a car matching the description of the reported vehicle was located. The driver, Korin Baker, 33, advised the deputy she was waiting on her boyfriend, who was pouring corn for deer in his hunting area.

As the deputy was speaking to Baker, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a clear container of marijuana in the floorboard.

During a search, deputies located more than 11 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe in Baker’s purse.

Baker was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Crews would like to remind the public if you SEE SOMETHING – SAY SOMETHING.

“We cannot stress the importance of reporting suspicious activity, especially during the holiday season,” says Sheriff Crews. “If you have any reason for concern, make the call, we are here to make sure you and your neighborhoods are safe.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.