Tharp obit

Jean H. Tharp, 83, of Marianna passed away peacefully, Friday, November 23, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

A native of Fountain, Florida, Mrs. Tharp resided in Jackson County for the past 63 years where she was employed by Jackson County School Board as a substitute teacher. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Hallman; mother, Mildred Mccosker; brothers, Buddy and Robert Hallman.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Tharp; two daughters, Linne’ Morgan and husband, Kelly Morgan of Panama City; Mary Maddox and husband, Stacey Maddox of Panama City; son, James (Gil) Tharp of Atlanta; two sisters, Weleska Shelton of Fountain and Gail Griffith of Panama City; grandchildren, Brittany Leavins, Sayer Morgan, Kara Anastasi, Kristin Maddox; great grandchildren, Emma and Eli Leavins and Lucas Anastasi.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Grady Gambill officiating. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends, one hour prior to services.