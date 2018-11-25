Strickland obit

Mr. William Junior Strickland, age 77, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away November 24, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He was born October 31, 1941 in Washington County Florida to the late Harmon Strickland and Etta Lee Carnley Strickland.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Strickland was preceded in death by one brother, J.B. Strickland.

Mr. Strickland is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane Strickland of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Jennifer Day and husband Jody of Caryville, FL and Teresa Adams and husband Joe of Graceville, FL; five grandchildren, Megan Day, Bethany Seay, Tristan Seay, Joseph Adams and Lacy Adams; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lovie ‘Sister’ Hendrix of Slocomb, AL, Alice Lolley and husband Wilburn of Splendora, TX and Ozie Callahan and husband Ronnie of Splendora, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Bethlehem Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Bell and Rev. Chuck Glass officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Monday at Peel Funeral Home.