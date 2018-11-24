During the holiday season, Christian Memorial Chapel invites members of the community to attend their 28th Holiday Service of Remembrance which will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Sunday, December 16, at 3 p.m. Christian Memorial Chapel is located at 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville.

The goal of the Service of Remembrance is to help those who attend to leave with a feeling of peace and a sense of knowing how to face the holidays after their loss.

This is an ecumenical service, open to the public, to help people deal with the grief experienced at the holiday time. By bringing all of the area clergy together to officiate this service, it is hoped that each person attending will find strength from the scriptures and words of encouragement. As the evening comes to a close, family members are invited to light a candle in memory of their loved. Finally, everyone comes together by joining in and singing “Silent Night.”

Following the service, families are welcome to visit as refreshments are served and a plaque in remembrance of their loved one is presented to each family who has lost a loved one within the past 12 months. The evening always brings a sense of comfort to those attending, as well as to the staff hosting the service, when they can experience the importance of keeping the memory of a loved one alive and close to our hearts.

The room is filled with a feeling like none other. Among those taken back by their emotions, is always the entire staff. Although it is very difficult for many to come through the front door of funeral home again, it is so very heartwarming to see each and every family served come back at the end of the year to again celebrate the life of their loved one, and to hold onto the memory of them.

With this special time, Donald J. Pittman, owner, and the staff at the Christian Memorial Chapel strives to give others a new strength to face the holidays alone … “This is not a ‘job’ to us, but rather a privilege and an honor to be asked to help them in their time of need. Each family has a place in our hearts.”