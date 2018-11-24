FEMA opens additional Disaster Recovery Center

FEMA today opened a Disaster Recovery Center at the Malone Town Hall, 5182 9th Avenue, Malone/Jackson County. It will be open today, tomorrow, Monday and its final day of operation, Tuesday November 27th. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

These short stay Disaster Recovery Centers are outreach by FEMA, at the State’s request, to bring one-on-one, face-to-face assistance to citizens in smaller communities impacted by Hurricane Michael. People with questions about the FEMA recovery process can visit any Center for answers. But bringing the Centers to more sites, for a few days at a time, makes the assistance more convenient.

People who may have received a letter from FEMA, indicating a problem with their application, can get answers on what their next move should be. It may be simply due to missing information or that FEMA is awaiting an insurance claim settlement because we cannot duplicate insurance benefits.

Another reason to visit a Disaster Recovery Center is to learn how to appeal the amount of a FEMA grant for temporary home repairs or appeal a denial of any assistance. Staff at the Centers can explain how to file such appeals.

The SBA (Small Business Administration) is also at the Centers because the SBA can provide low interest disaster recovery loans to homeowners and renters as well as businesses.