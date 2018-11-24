Start your Christmas Season with us at the Spanish Trail Playhouse. A Classic Chipley Christmas will be Saturday, December 8 at 7 p.m

Enjoy classic and traditional Christmas carols and songs, comedy routines, and more exciting acts featuring local and regional performers during this annual presentation directed by Jimmy Miller.

Reserved seating tickets are $15.00 and are on sale now at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Box Office, located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, Florida. Tickets may also be purchased at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com. For more information on this production and to purchase tickets please call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Box Office at 850-638-9113 or visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com!

A Classic Chipley Christmas is a ONE NIGHT ONLY event and seating is limited! Get your tickets today and join us as we celebrate this wonderful season at the Spanish Trail Playhouse on Saturday, December 8th!